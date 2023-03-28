‘Unique’ mixed-use housing project pitched for northwest Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TWP. — Developers have introduced plans for a mixed-use housing project in northwest Plainfield Township that local officials say is a “different way of thinking … unique” and aligned with broader goals around growing housing density.

The township’s planning commission this week will consider a proposal from Brandon Visser and Dan Uccello to repurpose property just west of U.S. 131 at Post Drive NE with apartments, restaurant and retail space. Uccello co-owns local restaurant group Flo’s Collection, while Visser helps operate Steve Visser Builder LLC, a family-owned residential and commercial builder and developer.

Early plans for the project on roughly 3 acres at 1303 Post Drive call for a two-story, mixed-use building and a separate three-story residential building. The mixed-use building would have 3,600 square feet of retail and 3,600 square feet of restaurant space on the ground floor, and six multifamily units on the second floor, according to documents filed with the township. The residential building would be situated behind the mixed-use building and contain 12 two-bedroom apartments.

