Veteran real estate advisers launch brokerage

Ten former Colliers members decide to strike out on their own.

A group of senior real estate advisers have spun out of Colliers West Michigan to start their own brokerage firm with a hyper-local focus.

Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services LLC recently opened its new office location at 1575 Arboretum Drive SE, Suite 402, in Grand Rapids.

Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services was created by high-performing senior advisers focused on brokerage services in the office, investment sales, vacant land and site selection, multi-family, retail and industrial sectors.

The new office space, located in the Watermark Tech Office Park, will initially be home to 10 commercial real estate professionals, as well as support staff.

The firm plans to add additional advisers and support staff to the team throughout 2021.

“We look forward to a number of opportunities in the coming year, including the creation of a property management division,” said Mark Ansara, managing principal and senior vice president-retail. “As we continue to grow, our goal is to establish a permanent location in downtown Grand Rapids, where we will continue to invest locally.”

Looking to remain West Michigan-focused with the ability to react quickly to clients’ needs, Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services’ clients will benefit from the team’s extensive involvement in thousands of completed transactions representing over $2 billion in deal volume.

“We’ve gathered an extremely tenured and successful team of professionals seeking to create a unique client experience,” said John Kuiper, CEO and industrial adviser. “We will assemble the best project team, whether the client’s needs are local or across the globe, while maintaining the ability to make decisions locally that benefit our clients, their investors and the local community.”

The Advantage team consists of Kuiper and Ansara, as well as Tim Van Noord, David Rapp, Duke Suwyn, Steve Marcusse, Michael Visser, Gary Albrecht, Trent Wieringa and Mike Murray.

The team of 10 has roughly 130 years of collective involvement and experience in West Michigan real estate. Each member is a principal owner of the firm while serving in their own respective industries.

Kuiper said the impetus for the former Colliers advisers branching out and forming their own firm was to satisfy an entrepreneurial spirit and create something that’s local and allows them to quickly and creatively respond to clients’ needs.

“Real estate is local, and it’s that desire to be a team that can be part of the community,” Kuiper said. “Truly it is a blend of us having that entrepreneurial spirit and looking to serve our clients better and faster.”

Ansara echoed Kuiper’s statement, saying, “We can make local, quick, fast decisions among our partnership whether it’s adding staff or helping clients much quicker than we could under a different umbrella.”

In spinning out of Colliers to start their own firm, Kuiper emphasized there is no animosity between the Advantage Real Estate team and their former employer, and Kuiper personally reflected positively on his time there.

“My only other job after college was at Colliers,” Kuiper said. “We have no intention of having anything but positive feelings about our time there. This is us pursuing a mindset and a dream … It’s a difficult time. You form great friendships, but for what it’s worth, we want to keep it positive.”