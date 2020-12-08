Vision Real Estate Investment sees growth in industrial market

Vision Real Estate Investment announced plans for more than 500,000 square feet of multitenant industrial space in West Michigan over the next 18 months.

As part of that number, Vision Real Estate Investment (VREI) recently broke ground on the 31,900-square-foot Seven Three Business Center at 1075 73rd St. SW in Byron Center Township.

The multitenant industrial building offers office build-out, separated office and truck parking areas, ESFR fire suppression system, 22-foot clear ceiling height, separately metered utilities and natural daylight in warehouse areas.

Leasable space ranges from 2,750 to 31,900 square feet with every suite having one overhead door and loading docks included in the larger suites. VREI expects the building to be completed by January.

VREI also broke ground on the 90,000-square-foot Valduga Business Center – Phase 1 at 6192 Valduga Drive SW, Byron Center.

This multitenant industrial building offers office build-out, separated office and truck parking areas, ESFR fire suppression system, 24-foot clear ceiling height, separately metered utilities and natural daylight in the warehouse areas. Leasable space ranges from 13,500 to 90,000 square feet with every suite having one overhead door and one loading dock. VREI expects the building to be completed by April.

Phase 2 for Valduga Business Center is slated to break ground in the spring of 2021 and will be a 63,000-square-foot multitenant industrial building that will have direct M-6 highway frontage.

“We are excited to be adding great industrial space to the West Michigan market,” said Rick Hapner, VREI vice president of development. “Our recent ground-up developments have been successful, and we are looking to continue that success. We look forward to working with our project partners and the multitude of people that will help bring these projects to successful completion.”

With the addition of these projects, VREI will own and manage over 1 million square feet throughout Michigan, from Grand Rapids to Lansing to Big Rapids. VREI also is planning two other large, multitenant industrial buildings, including its largest project to date, the 250,000-square-foot Six Eight Business Center neighboring Amazon in the Grand Rapids airport area.

Additionally, just down the road will be the new East Gaines Business Center, a 70,000-square-foot multitenant industrial building near the corner of East Paris Avenue and 68th Street. Both Six Eight and East Gaines business centers are slated for fall 2021 completion.