What housing bubble? Market hits pause but is far from done

While many nationally are predicting a sky-is-falling housing market in 2023, there is plenty of optimism for West Michigan residential real estate.

Walter Perschbacher, president-elect of the Greater Regional Alliance of Realtors, said Grand Rapids is simply seeing a softening of the market. Perschbacher also is vice president at Greenridge Realty.

“There are certain areas in the national market that are experiencing declines,” Perschbacher said. “But really, what we’re seeing is just a softening of the market. Demand continues to outstrip supply. We have not seen big growth in supply; that curve has not inverted.”

Instead, Perschbacher said homebuyers are taking a pause, suggesting they are either “cautiously optimistic” or “cautiously pessimistic” about where they end up based on recent economic trends. Despite the slight pause, he said homes in the Grand Rapids area still are garnering multiple offers and selling over asking price.

“The reality is, the last couple of years, homes sat on the market for hours or days. Now it’s days to weeks,” Perschbacher said.

At the end of 2021, a 30-year fixed rate mortgage could be had for around 3% but has recently settled at approximately 6.5%.

There is data to support the pause notion, with a report from Construction Coverage finding Grand Rapids home sales dropped 24.8% year-over-year in October. That comes after 2021 was a year of unparalleled interest rates and demand.

“As home prices have rapidly become more expensive, so has everything else: inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index has topped 5% for 18 straight months, driven by increases in major expenses like food and rent,” according to Construction Coverage’s report. “The effects of inflation have left potential buyers with less ability to save up for a purchase.”

Next year, however, could be a tale of two halves, with the first and second quarters being slower, but the third and fourth quarters starting to heat back up, according to Perschbacher. He said the interest rate should settle by the second half of the year to help encourage buyers to fully hop back in.

The National Association of Realtors forecasts 4.78 million existing home sales in 2023 with stable home prices. The prediction would be a 6.8% dip from the 5.13 million in 2022. Home prices jumped 9.6% this year, according to NAR.

“Half of the country may experience small price gains, while the other half may see slight price declines,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a report. “However, markets in California may be the exception, with San Francisco, for example, likely to register price drops of 10-15%.”

Yun said rent prices could increase 5% in 2023 following a 7% jump this year.

NAR did not include West Michigan among its top 10 markets to watch, with markets in the Southeast dominating. Still, Yun noted, like Perschbacher locally, that demand for housing continues to outpace supply nationwide.

There is plenty going for Grand Rapids to keep Perschbacher’s predictions in line. Realtor.com recently ranked Grand Rapids as the No. 7 most attractive place for growth.

“You will see the market slow a little, but that comes after an abnormally fast pace,” Perschbacher said. “West Michigan, though, is buffered more than much of the country, because of all the good that’s come from economic development, still relatively modestly priced for the size of the city and what we have to offer.

“It’s forever a place people like to come back to with great school districts, philanthropic community and cultural institutions that punch above their weight.”

With that in mind, Perschbacher said he does not foresee prices in West Michigan coming down. He said the market is tougher for the entry-level homebuyer, which helps explain why Grand Rapids was recently named the second-most difficult market to find an apartment.

With consumers and companies alike preparing for an economic downturn that has yet to fully show its face, Perschbacher said real estate remains a safe place for money, especially with homeowners holding more equity than ever and saving rates stronger than ever — both of which are signals that lead to a strong housing market, he said.

“We do not anticipate prices going down, we haven’t seen that, but we have seen appreciation slow. But that’s two different metrics,” he said. “We’ve had a heck of a lot of appreciation in Grand Rapids, so if we go from 4% to 6% to 2% to 6%, that feels like going down.

“I don’t think we’re at the peak yet. Yes, it will slow down, but we’re very bullish that the market will stay stable for the next few years.”