Wheeler Development Group cuts ribbon on Spring Lake townhomes

Wheeler Development Group joined Orion Construction and Spring Lake officials in celebrating a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Spring Lake for Preserve Townhomes earlier this week.

The WDG team completed construction of the 42-unit townhome community last winter amidst the pandemic. With Michigan guidelines now allowing for small outdoor gatherings, the team celebrated the completion of the multimillion-dollar investment in person on Tuesday.

Preserve Townhomes already proved itself a viable housing solution in Spring Lake. Property manager PURE Real Estate Management reported the community is 100% leased less than six months after completion.

The two- and three-bedroom homes range in size from 1,375-1,520 square feet and feature upscale appointments including gas appliances, fireplace, custom kitchen packages, attached garage and granite countertops. The homes are situated throughout 11 separate buildings on a 7-acre site.

“We are grateful to the Spring Lake Township officials, our investors and the team for the hard work that went into this completion,” said Jason Wheeler, Wheeler Development Group vice president of community relations. “WDG is humbled to have the support from this community, and we are proud of the excellent work PURE and Orion have done in bringing value to our investment. Today’s celebration is even that much sweeter because the Preserve is full. Now, we’re on to the next one.”

With the addition of Preserve Townhomes, WDG owns 269 townhomes across four communities in West Michigan. These are all managed by PURE Real Estate Management, and all are full as this month.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with the WDG team and seeing these townhome communities come to fruition,” Orion Construction President Roger Rehkopf said. “Preserve is another testament not only to hard work and dedication but especially the ability to innovate and provide creative solutions amidst the challenges of a pandemic and building material scarcities.

WDG is the developer and owner of Preserve Townhomes. Orion Construction was the general contractor, Progressive AE provided architectural services and First National Bank of Michigan provided financing.