Wheeler Development Group finishes more townhomes, sets sights toward new projects

Another townhome development is finished in Grand Rapids.

Wheeler Development Group said Wednesday, Jan. 11, it finished the $12 million, 52-unit Evergreen Townhomes, 3431 E. Beltline Ave.

The project started a little more than a year ago, but supply chain disruptions delayed the project a bit, according to WDG spokesperson Jason Wheeler. Despite the disruptions, Wheeler said the construction crew helped make up time to turn the project around.

Evergreen Townhomes is already 98% leased, with one home remaining vacant. The project includes two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 1,051-1,617 square feet across the 10-acre site.

“When considering the factors that were so prevalent in our industry through 2021-22 it’s rewarding to celebrate this completion together,” Wheeler said.

WDG acquired the site in 2021 and partnered with architects at Progressive AE, contractors at Midwest Construction and engineers at Nederveld. First National Bank provided the financing while PURE Real Estate Management is the property manager.

PURE Management turned over the homes in phases as they were completed following lease out in summer 2022.

With Evergreen Townhomes in the rearview mirror, WDG said will now focus on the Village East of Ada project, which has 92 units.

WDG continues to focus multifamily efforts on townhome developments, including Michigan Meadows and The Knoll Townhomes of Ada. It’s not just WDG, either, as the National Association of Home Builders found townhouse construction jumped 28.1% in 2021.

Wheeler said the WDG townhome portfolio has been the most successful piece of its business since early 2021, remaining 95-100% occupied. The most significant pieces of the market are homebuyers looking to buy a home, those renovating a home or those building a new project, according to Wheeler.

WDG is also looking across the West Michigan landscape to find more land to develop additional townhome projects.

“We tend to follow the housing trends that consumers want,” Wheeler said. “If everyone is looking to build new homes in Ada, we want a rental offering in that community. Anytime there is an emerging market, we want a rental offering there.”

He mentioned the Ada-Cascade area, Rockford and the East Beltline corridor as areas that continue to emerge.

WDG’s concentration on townhome developments tracks a broader trend across the national residential building.

National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz told construction publication Builder the construction of townhomes will jump from 13% of all single-family homes to 15% in the coming years. There are multiple benefits to townhome projects for developers such as WDG, including the ability to start generating revenue faster than other projects.

Univest Bank and Trust Co. Vice President and Relationship Manager Brian Lawrence also told Builder, “Many builders are turning to this product, as the price point for sale is lower, and it allows them to build more units,” “Profit on the project increases with increased density.”