A dining trend with a mixed track record forges ahead in Michigan

Before he moved home to Southeast Michigan last year, Birmingham developer Scott Magaluk spent three years on the East Coast, where he was inspired by food halls like Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston and Lexington Market in Baltimore, both built in the 1700s.

Now, Magaluk is one of several developers pitching a similar venture in Michigan: Open-concept dining destinations with space for restaurants to lease and sell food to strolling clientele. Unlike early iterations, however, Magaluk and other Michigan developers envision food halls on the ground floor of apartment complexes and other mixed-used developments, an ambitious proposition in a state where they’ve had mixed success.

In Grand Rapids, where Magaluk and other developers are pitching their new ventures, the only site somewhat resembling a food hall is the Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW.

