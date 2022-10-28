Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities

A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant.

New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.

“We are thrilled to add to the functionality of the beer garden at our Grand Rapids brewpub,” said New Holland Director of Retail Operations Sheila Cunningham. “Regardless of rain, snow or even too much sun, this is a beautiful space for groups, special events or open seating.

“Our new space also invites guests with medical concerns who may feel uncomfortable dining inside to create savored moments year-round at New Holland.”

The area is connected to an indoor dining area of the massive facility by a garage door. Together, the space can seat up 200 guests.

The retractable roof will help keep private events protected when held outdoors. It can be deployed in minutes, according to the brewery. There also is an overhead heating system to keep the area warmer during the winter.

New Holland partnered with Rockford Construction and Chicago-based ShadeFX on the project, which is, according to the companies, the first such roof in Michigan.

The addition to New Holland’s large outdoor space adds to the ever-increasing options in the Bridge Street corridor, which has exploded since the Holland-based brewery opened its multimillion-dollar Grand Rapids development in 2016.

The strip now includes Maru Sushi, Jolly Pumpkin, Morning Belle, Butcher’s Union, Kusterer Brauhaus, Steel Cat Bar, Maggie’s Kitchen, Bridge Street Market, One Bourbon, Arktos Meadery, Anchor, Fratelli’s Pizza, Condado Tacos and soon will have Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits and Nonla Burgers.

While New Holland continues to build on its Grand Rapids location, the company also continues to evolve its beer and spirits offerings.

Following the sale of Bell’s Brewery to Japan’s Kirin Holdings late last year — and Founders Brewing’s earlier sale to Spain’s Mahou San Miguel — New Holland became the state’s largest independent brewery.

New Holland also is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.