Condado Tacos to open second location in Grand Rapids

A Midwest taco chain is set to open its second Grand Rapids location.

Condado Tacos plans to open its Breton Village storefront Feb. 16 at 1874 Breton Road SE, joining its Bridge Street location. It is the seventh Condado Tacos in Michigan for the Columbus-based chain.

“The state of Michigan continues to be a very strong-performing region for us, and we are excited to open our second location here in Grand Rapids,” Condado Tacos President and CEO Chris Artinian said in a release.

The 4,015-square-foot restaurant will accommodate up to 199 diners, including a large patio.

The chain promises a “craveable” menu incorporating fresh ingredients at a price below $20 per person. Along with an extensive taco menu, Condado also offers a full bar, including an array of margaritas.

Each Condado location features murals on its walls by local artists. For the Breton Village store, 10 local artists, led by Joseph Kelly, worked on the project.

Condado Tacos began with a Columbus location, and now has 40 restaurants in 15 markets across Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The first Grand Rapids Condado Tacos opened in February 2021. In November 2022, Condado looked toward Kalamazoo for its first location in that market.

Breton Village is the site of continuing retail expansion. A third location for the Meritage Hospitality-owned breakfast chain Morning Belle is settling into Breton and Burton retail corridor. The redeveloped mall has attracted a variety of high-end retailers since CWD Real Estate Investment began the “de-malling process” nearly seven years ago.

Along with Morning Belle and Condado, other restaurants in the area include CoreLife Eatery and Bobcat Bonnie’s, while retailers include Anthropologie, Free People, Lululemon, Madewell, Orvis and West Elm.