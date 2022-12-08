Chick-fil-A coming to Cascade

West Michigan’s next Chick-fil-A is ready to open.

The new Cascade-area Chick-fil-A, 5528 28th St. SE, will open Thursday Dec. 8, according to an announcement from the company. It is the ninth Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A.

The new 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A is owned and operated by Jamie Ochsner, who began as a Chick-fil-A team member in Texas. Ochsner eventually became a restaurant manager at a different chain before becoming a night manager at a Chick-fil-A. She also owns the Chick-fil-A at 2750 E. Beltline Ave. SE.

“I’ve been blessed to form many meaningful connections through Chick-fil-A over the years and I’m delighted to be able to introduce Chick-fil-A’s ethos of community care, delicious food and warm hospitality to new communities,” Ochsner said in a release. “I’m passionate about supporting local education and youth sports, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help young team members develop the skills and confidence needed to become extraordinary business leaders.”

The store will employee approximately 130 employees. The Cascade-area location was announced in 2019 and will occupy the site of a former Macaroni Grill.

Chick-fil-A Inc. is donating $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new Grand Rapids-area restaurant. The Cascade location will also provide 100 “local heroes” with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

There is another Chick-fil-A planned for 3461 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker.

In 2021, Chick-fil-A reported record revenues of $5.8 billion, according to Franchise Times. Its first Grand Rapids-area restaurant opened in 2017.