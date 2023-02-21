Electric Cheetah Cascade to close permanently

A Grand Rapids eatery’s suburban location is closing, but a local taco chain is set to take its place.

The Electric Company owner Cory DeMint announced on social media Monday, Feb. 20, the Cascade Electric Cheetah, 6450 28th St. SE, will close permanently Friday. The business is running specials on beverages throughout the week.

“We were dealt a tough hand with COVID, even though business has stabilized since then, it seems like we have faced more obstacles that have made it difficult for our style of restaurant to exist successfully at this location,” DeMint wrote in a post about the restaurant that opened just months before the March 2020 shutdowns.

The space will not be empty for long, as the location was bought by Mario Rodriguez who plans “a quick turnaround” for a full bar and service Tacos El Cuñado.

DeMint said staff at the Cascade Electric Cheetah will have jobs at other restaurants within the group such as Electric Cheetah, 1015 Wealthy St. SE, and Uncle Cheetah’s, 1133 Wealthy St. SE.

“Thanks for the love and support,” DeMint wrote. “We will continue to focus on our other projects and restaurants that make up The Electric Company.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be blamed for restaurant closures, and in spring 2021, the National Restaurant Association figured 90,000 restaurants had closed. Beyond that data, the association believes closures after two years have other factors contributing to the closure, according to The Washington Post.

Still, the pandemic has shifted how the restaurant industry works and will likely continue to contribute to the future of the restaurant industry.