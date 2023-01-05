Essence Restaurant Group adds Lucy’s to portfolio

A Grand Rapids restaurant group added a new eatery.

Essence Restaurant Group said Wednesday, Jan. 4, it acquired the Creston neighborhood restaurant Lucy’s, 1747 Plainfield Ave. NE. It is the fourth establishment in the Essence portfolio, joining Bistro Bella Vita, The Green Well and Grove.

The acquisition is part of a deal with CWD Real Estate, which acquired Lucy’s from VanderKooy Management. Terms of the deal allow Essence to own the café and lease the building from CWD.

“Lucy’s has been doing really well with its breakfast, brunch and coffee bar concept. The building is in great shape, and the Creston area continues to gain foot and car traffic, so we were excited to add it to the Essence family of establishments,” said Essence CEO and Partner James Berg. “Lucy’s commitment to local sourcing and scratch kitchen menu are very consistent with Essence’s approach.

“We are excited to collaborate with Lucy’s team and achieve further successes.”

CWD has owned the Cherry Street property that The Green Wall occupies, and Managing Partner Sam Cummings approached Essence about the project, according to Essence email.

Berg and partner Hillary Edwards were not looking for a fourth restaurant, but the opportunity was something the group “could not pass up.” Essence Executive Chef Jeremy Paquin, Baker and Pastry Chef Jeff Myers and COO and Beverage Director Tristan Walczewski will work with Lucy’s management, including General Manager Sophia Olsen and Dani Scott, who has run the restaurant since 2019.

The baking operation will help expand Essence’s current baking operations at Bistro Bella Vita.

Lucy’s name, staffing, hours and menu will not change for the time being. Essence does expect to make enhancements to the 10,000-square-foot restaurant as it gets to know the staff and neighborhood.

The facility has seating for 160 outside and 28 in an outdoor patio space. There are 52 parking spaces on the property, which is across the street from City High/Middle School and Kent Country Club.

“We want to express our gratitude to the VanderKooy family for entrusting us with this opporutnity to preserve what has become a neighborhood institution,” Cummings said.

The Lucy’s building was built and operated as Daane’s Market in 1959 by David Daane and Simon VanderKooy. In 1978, it became D’Amico’s Food Mart, which lasted for 33 years until its 2011 closure.

VanderKooy’s children Brian VanderKooy, Jan VanderKooy and Sue Despre renovated the space and opened Brighton Graye’s Bistro and Little Lucy’s Cafe in 2016. Eventually, the Brighton Graye concept faded with Lucy’s taking over the entire space.

“My brother Brian and I have been operating Lucy’s for more than five years in addition to our real estate business, Vander Kooy Management, so we are looking to concentrate our time on what we do best,” Jan VanderKooy said. “We have confidence that Sam Cummings and CWD will maintain the building as a neighborhood asset and James Berg will take Lucy’s café to the next level.

“We are especially happy that Essence is giving our team member an opportunity to continue employment.”