Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront

A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood.

Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.

Construction is underway, and the husband-and-wife duo expect the storefront to open in 2023.

The physical space also will see their business rebrand to Partage.

“This new name recognizes the team of support alongside the ‘chef’ and the ‘wife,’” said Kate McClearen. “Our dedicated team members allow us to give more, create more, share more — and we’re thrilled that what began as a family-centered dining experience has grown to include a 20-person team and the wider community.”

The new space will include a small cafe for coffee and grab-and-go food items. Customers also can pick up prepped meals for at-home enjoyment.

The McClearens started The Everyday Chef & Wife in 2015, and the company has expanded to include a food truck, as well as catering and personal chef services. The new location also will be home to a central kitchen to supply the other facets of the business.

“This location is in the heart of the communities we serve,” Jason McClearen said. “And it gives us the opportunity to meet and to build relationships with our neighbors. This is what we love so much about our business and what we look forward to continuing on Cherry Street, too.”

The McClearens purchased the building in July for $640,000, according to property records.

Cherry Deli closed in September 2021 after 17 years of serving the neighborhood following a debilitating car accident involving its owner, Scott Schulz.

The deli was one of the cornerstones to help the revitalization of the Cherry Street corridor, which now includes Grand Rapids staples such as Cherie Inn, Brewery Vivant, Furniture City Creamery, Maru Sushi, Grove and The Green Well, as well as retail outfits like Books and Mortar, Windsor Cottage and Leon & Son Wine.