Korean barbecue restaurant to open in East Beltline corridor

A national Korean restaurant chain is ready to make its West Michigan debut in Grand Rapids.

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan said Tuesday, Feb. 28, it helped secure a Grand Rapids location for KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot at 3333 28th St. SE. The restaurant chain signed a lease for the 6,400-square-foot location that housed the former Old Chicago restaurant.

The restaurant expects to open in fall 2023 and offers diners an “interactive dining experience” as they can cook their own food at the table on a grill or a simmering pot of soup.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing segment of empty restaurant spaces across the country. The Old Chicago restaurant is just one of the empty restaurant locations in the retail corridors on the outskirts of Grand Rapids. Another glaring vacancy is at the nearby former Shanghai Ichiban space at 3005 Broadmoor Ave. SE.

“We are seeing an uptick in clients looking for second-generation restaurant space,” said NAI Wisinski Senior Vice President Bob Lotar. “KPot has secured one of the best locations in town at the northwest corner of 28th Street SE and East Beltline Avenue next to the Delta Hotel in front of Woodland Mall.

“KPot will bring a unique dining experience to the Grand Rapids area.”

KPot offers an all-you-can-eat experience with Asian hot pot and Korean barbecue menus.

The restaurant company has franchises open in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

KPot, which was founded in 2018 in Flushing, New York, is in a massive expansion phase, with dozens of restaurants preparing to open in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The restaurant also is preparing to open Michigan locations in Ann Arbor, Lansing, Novi and Sterling Heights.