Mackinaw Brewing Co. purchased by group that includes North Peak Brewing co-owner

A group that includes North Peak Brewing Co. co-owner Jon Carlson has purchased a building and business in a prime spot in downtown Traverse City.
The group, operating as 161 East Front Street TC LLC, on Thursday closed on a $3.2 million acquisition of Mackinaw Brewing Co. and its building at 161 E. Front St., according to Traverse City-based Realtor Jack Lane. Carlson’s group signed a contract in August to buy the space but wanted to close in 2023, Lane told Crain’s.
Mackinaw Brewing Co. opened in the 123-year-old building in 1997. Rod and Lisa Langbow bought the building and business in 2002. They listed it for sale in May for about $4.95 million. Mackinaw Brewing officially closed Dec. 30.
