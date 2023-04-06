Meritage considers Walker for next Taco John’s location

WALKER — Franchise restaurant operator Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. is eyeing a new location on Alpine Avenue for its next expansion of the Taco John’s restaurant.

Meritage hopes to expand its Taco John’s portfolio in West Michigan with a new location at 2518 Alpine Ave. NW, across from Meijer, a space formerly occupied by a Goodyear Tire and Auto Service.

According to a document submitted in March to the city of Walker Planning Commission, Restaurant Holdings LLC wants to rezone the property from highway commercial use to local commercial use and place a drive-through Taco John’s on the property.

Meritage intends to raze the Goodyear Tire location on the 0.84-acre property, according to the plan. The Goodyear was one of several Grand Rapids locations to close suddenly in 2017 and has remained unused since.

The original building was built in 1973, according to a report by Planning Director Paula Priebe.

If the application is approved, Meritage will move into the next stage of what would be its fourth West Michigan Taco John’s this year.

The new location would be part of Meritage’s $100 million investment plan to build 200 new Taco John’s over the next several years, a deal inked in 2021 that has already resulted in three new locations in West Michigan.

In November 2022, Meritage first announced plans to move Taco John’s into West Michigan and opened restaurants at the following locations:

1730 28th St. SW in Grand Rapids,

4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, and

6722 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Caledonia.

The three new restaurants opened on consecutive days in February, and according to an early report by the Grand Rapids Business Journal, looked to hire 100-150 employees.

“We’re excited to introduce bigger, bolder, better flavors to the Grand Rapids area,” Meritage Hospitality Group President Gary Rose said at the time of the announcement. “We can’t wait for the debut and look forward to our continued expansion, which will bring many more job opportunities to the community.”

The expansions come as Meritage generated $626 million in sales in 2022, an increase of 8.5 percent over the prior year, setting a new record for the company.

Meritage operates restaurants in 16 states and operates 365 restaurants.

In 2023, the company is projecting sales growth of 10 percent to 15 percent, which would put annual revenues in the range of $688.6 million to $719.9 million, along with net earnings growth of 75 percent to 100 percent, according to a statement.

Taco John’s originated in Cheyenne, Wyo. in 1969 and has grown to nearly 400 locations across 22 states. Now based in Minneapolis, the company is expanding in 2023 following a reported $410 million in sales in 2021.