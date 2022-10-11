Morning Belle coming to Breton Village

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month.

Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village.

The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 E. Beltline Ave. NE.

“We are very excited to open our latest Morning Belle in Breton Village alongside several popular lifestyle brands,” said Meritage President and CEO Gary Rose. “This location will be a perfect addition to the recently remodeled prime retail space that is Breton Village.”

Morning Belle prides itself on “healthy and indulgent” options, ranging from avocado toast and egg white omelets to a glazed donut waffle. They also serve drinks, including mimosas, spiked cold brew and the Morning Sunrise Bellini.

Meritage continues growth

Meritage is slowly growing its breakfast portfolio of Morning Belles, adding to its larger Wendy’s portfolio it has built over the years.

The first Morning Belle on the East Beltline opened in 2019 and was followed by the Bridge Street location in 2020. The company’s portfolio also includes Stan’s Tacos.

Through a recent partnership with Taco John’s, the company plans to open 50 stores before 2026.

Altogether, Meritage operates 351 restaurants in 16 states with 11,000 employees.

Meritage is publicly traded under the symbol MHGU at just under $20. It has a 52-week high of $22.70 and a low of $17.25.

In the second quarter of 2022, sales increased 9.3% year-over-year to $161 million, with earnings dropping to $7.7 million from $8.5 million in the same quarter a year ago.

“Looking ahead, our development pipeline remains strong, as we plan to build a total of 24 new restaurant locations this year, including our first generation of Taco John’s restaurants. We have laid the foundation for transformative growth and value creation, as we execute building, renovating and acquiring restaurants with our unique operating platform,” Meritage CEO Robert Schermer Jr. said during the July earnings call.

Breton Village continues evolution

CWD Real Estate began de-malling Breton Village in 2016 and upgrading the stores within the retail complex to more high-end lifestyle brands.

A variety of stores since have opened in the center, including Free People, Anthropologie, Lululemon, Spoke, Boyne Country Sports, West Elm, Madewell and Orvis.

There also are longtime Breton Village staples, such Leigh’s, Talbots and Jos. A Bank.

Prior to Morning Belle’s announcement, multiple restaurants opened up in the area, including Bobcat Bonnie’s, Core Life and Cafe de Miro.