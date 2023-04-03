Peoples Cider plans 4-person tiny bar at Muskegon’s Western Market

While many businesses abide by the high-risk, high-reward “go big or go home” strategy, The Peoples Cider Company LLC is taking a different approach.

After a decade of making hard cider in Grand Rapids, The Peoples Cider Co. is setting its sights on Muskegon, where owners Jason and Katie Lummen want to open what they describe as Michigan’s tiniest bar, located inside a 140-square-foot chalet in the city’s seasonal Western Market.

The new Peoples Cider location will seat just four people: two inside at the bar, and two outside on the porch.

Jason Lummen said the new bar, which will be licensed as an offsite tasting room for the cidery, will hopefully be his first step to a physical expansion in Muskegon, where Peoples Cider has been selling at the local farmers market for the last six years.

“I think it’s going to bring people,” Lummen said. “To be a productive and sustaining member of the downtown Muskegon business community would be our big goal. We’re not there to just make a quick buck, we’re there to be there long term.”

If all goes to plan, Peoples Cider will open in time for Memorial Day in Chalet Q, one of the 20 shed-like seasonal buildings making up a new social and shopping district in downtown Muskegon.

Geared toward small retail businesses without a current downtown Muskegon presence, Western Market works to build pedestrian traffic in the area, offering 90-, 120- and 150-square-foot chalets to vendors on a seasonal basis, with rents running from $1,325 to more than $2,000.

The new venture is a response to increasing demand from the Muskegon customer base, who encouraged Lummen to apply for a space at Muskegon’s Western Market chalets. Opening a small location in the chalet will help Peoples Cider prove the market ahead of taking a larger bet on the city.

“The idea is that this chalet is a stepping stone,” Lummen said. “Eventually we’d like a better brick and mortar (location) there, but for now this works for our little proletarian winery.”

In addition to being a “good marketing hook,” Lummen said starting small in Muskegon as a seasonal bar will be a great way to start building a reputation among area customers.

“I want to be a sustainable business in Muskegon,” he said of the new venture. “I don’t want this to just be a flash in the pan.”

Lummen said the mini bar concept was inspired by Smallest Bar in Key West, Fla., a 72-square-foot bar that serves tropical cocktails from a tiny alley between two buildings. He was drawn in by the fun aspect of the tiny bar concept, and he’s hoping to set a new record in Michigan with the Muskegon location.

The new Peoples Cider location plans to open weekly on Thursday through Saturday and will stay operational until Western Market’s season wraps up at the end of September.

While Western Market has established requirements for hours of operation for each chalet, Lummen said the company plans to remain open longer into the evening to serve cider to the downtown dinner crowd.

“We’ll play it by ear as we go and see when people want us there,” he said. “If we’re making money and people are sitting there drinking, we’ll stay open.”

Lummen said the bar also will sell canned cider and plans to offer to-go options to drink in the downtown Muskegon social district, which runs the length of West Western Avenue from Pine Street to 7th Street.