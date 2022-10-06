Pizzeria to open in former Rose’s Express

The site of a former Grand Rapids restaurant is turning into a specialized pizza place.

Pera Pizza was announced this week in the former site of Rose’s Express, 2224 Wealthy St. SE in East Grand Rapids. The restaurant will offer pizzas in the style of Mediterranean cuisine from Pera, a district of Istanbul, Turkey.

“We are so excited to bring a new taste to the EGR community,” said owner Guney Tosun. “There is nothing like bringing people together with the taste of food, and the response we have gotten has been incredible. We are so happy to be here and can’t wait to grow with Grand Rapids.”

The pizzeria kitchen will be led by Ali Tosun, who was the head chef at Ada restaurant Zeytin for 20 years.

Pera Pizza’s menu will include seven pizzas, Shish salads and a Nutella pizza.

The brick oven within the property has been there for more than 30 years, according the business. Tosun was assisted by Virgin Soil Real Estate.

Rose’s Express, a spinoff of the Gilmore Collection’s Rose’s on Reeds Lake, first closed temporarily in September 2021 before permanently closing. In a May study, the National Restaurant Association estimated 90,000 restaurants closed nationally, at least in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the NRA, restaurant sales in 2021 were $799 billion, a drop of $65 billion from 2019.

With a return to the new normal, however, the closures have opened up new restaurant opportunities across the U.S., like Pera Pizza.