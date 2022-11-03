Rad Bagels coming to Downtown Market

Field & Fire is expanding its presence at one of its downtown locations.

The wood-fired bakery that started in Grand Rapids Downtown Market said Wednesday, Nov. 2, it plans to expand its presence with Rad Bagels in the market hall, 435 Ionia Ave. SW.

Rad Bagels will be on the east side of the Downtown Market, along Ionia Avenue and across from Squibb Coffee Bar.

Work on the space, transforming it into an 80s-nostalgic interior, has begun with plans to open soon. Exterior access to Rad Bagels will allow for separate hours from the Downtown Market.

“We’ve been looking for a way to produce something new and exciting and grow as a company,” said Field & Fire co-owner Shelby Kibler. “This new venture will allow us to expand how we serve this community, in a beautiful space with tons of natural light, and take bagels and bagel sandwiches to the next level.”

Rad Bagels will make bagels using its sourdough and yeast dough in “crazy and unique flavors.” There will also be a selection of bagel sandwiches served for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Handheld waffles with a selection of mix-ins will be available as well. Waffle sandwiches could also be on the menu, in sweet and savory flavors.

Field & Fire also has its Field & Fire Café, 820 Monroe Ave. NW, and provides bread for restaurants across the region.

“Field & Fire’s incredible growth over the past nine years, and even during the pandemic, is a true testament to how to scale with high-quality products and the right mix of retail, wholesale and ready-to-eat food,” said Downtown Market President and CEO Mimi Fritz. “These new waffles and bagels are among the best we’ve ever tried, and we know our guests will love them too.”

Rad Bagels adds to a variety of dining options available at the Downtown Market: