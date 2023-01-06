Street food-style taqueria comes to East Beltline

A new taco restaurant is open on the growing East Beltline corridor.

Tia Juana opened this week at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing. Owner Sandy Polanco said the street food-style taqueria felt like a right fit for the Knapp’s Crossing area.

“Even though they say restaurants are a tough business, I think Knapp’s Crossing needed a real taco place,” Polanco said. “So, we wanted to put an authentic taco place in town, and this was the best place for it.”

The space is 1,680 square feet, and the business has six employees to start. The soft opening started Thursday, with a grand opening expected in February, Polanco said.

Chris Prins, an advisor at DAR Commercial Real Estate, helped facilitate the real estate deal and said the street food theme is a different concept than most Mexican restaurants. Polanco said she hopes to see how the business goes in this first Tia Juana location, especially the kitchen flow, but has plans for potential expansion, including a future drive-thru location.

In the past year, Knapp’s Crossing has seen the opening of a new Ace Hardware, 2333 E. Beltline Ave. NE; The Learning Experience, 3392 E. Beltline Ave. NE; and Carter’s, 2102 E. Beltline Ave. NE. There have been multiple apartment projects in the area as well.

Most recently, plans were unveiled for a 250-unit mixed-use development in the last remaining vacant parcel in Celebration Village, 2160 Celebration Drive NE. Plans from Grand Rapids-based Victory Development Group will be heard by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission next week.

Prins said the area’s activity is driven by Celebration Cinema North, Meijer, TJ Maxx and D&W Fresh Market, as well as the growing area population from the apartments and the Celadon community just down Leonard Street off of East Beltline.

There are still some vacancies in the area, including the former Bravo restaurant and several spaces in the Lormax Stern development.

Along with Bravo, there have been several other chain restaurants that have not made it in the Knapps Crossing area, including Bagger Dave’s and Chili’s. Prins attributes those failures to the changing of sit-down restaurants to fast casual and a lack of employees, among other aspects.

Still, he said he would love to see a “well-established, sit-down restaurant thrive in this area,” or for drive-thru restaurants be permitted in the area.