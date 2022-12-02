Taco Bell reigns supreme in Michigan

Michiganders love Taco Bell.

Taco Bell is the most popular fast food restaurant in Michigan, according to a release this week from price-tracking firm PriceListo. The company looked at Google data to determine fast food interest based on searches from the past 12 months.

McDonald’s and Burger King followed. The quick service food industry is worth more than $250 billion in the U.S.

“Fast food has become a staple of many Americans’ daily lives,” a PriceListo spokesperson said in a release. “Over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily, and therefore there is such a huge number of fast food branches spread across the states.”

Taco Bell’s popularity in Michigan makes sense, as taco restaurants continue to grow in Grand Rapids.

Most recently, Meritage Hospitality Group announced it is introducing Taco John’s to the region, starting with three locations. It is part of a planned $100 million investment from Meritage into the brand, expanding the chain throughout the Midwest.