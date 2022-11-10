Tacos El Cuñado heads for Cedar Springs

Tacos El Cuñado is preparing to open its seventh West Michigan location.

A pair of franchisees, Edgar Vazquez and Juan Arias, said they have secured a 1,924-square-foot space at 4116 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs and will begin construction Monday. The build out will take between five and eight months, according to Vazquez.

Vazquez told GRBJ he is real estate investor and is looking to diversify his business ventures. Restaurants are the main target at the moment, as he is part of the ownership group at the recently opened Cantina Los Amigos, 1 Carlton Ave. SE.

“I’m starting to like the restaurant businesses,” Vazquez said. “I have a friend who lives up in Cedar Springs and there are no Mexican restaurants in the area.”

With those factors in mind, he met with Hector Lopez, one of the founders of Tacos El Cuñado to come up with a business plan for a franchise in the area.

It will be the seventh Tacos El Cuñado location in West Michigan. The other locations are:

455 Burton St. SW in Grand Rapids

1342 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW in Grand Rapids

435 Ionia Ave. SW (Grand Rapids Downtown Market)

1024 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids

2769 44th St. SW in Wyoming

442 Baypark Drive in Holland

Vazquez said he would like to help change the Mexican food scene in West Michigan.

“I’m Hispanic, Mexican, myself,” he said. “I’d like to take over a lot of West Michigan and bring more Mexican food to the city. I know it’s here, but I want to throw my spices, my touch into the fold.”

There are still several remaining suites in the Cedar Springs retail center where Tacos El Cuñado will be located, according to DAR Commercial adviser Chris Prins.

Prins said the restaurant and retail market continues to be active despite the inflationary and staffing headwinds that are hampering the industry nationwide.

“It really shows the resilience of the West Michigan business owners,” Prins said.