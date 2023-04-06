Tacos el Cuñado restaurant ordered to pay $62K following federal payroll investigation

A federal judge has ordered a West Michigan restaurant and its owner to pay more than $62,000 in back wages and damages to 20 workers, following claims that the employer denied overtime wages and failed to pay the $7.25 minimum wage to one server.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed suit against Tacos el Cuñado Alpine LLC and its owner, Jessica Lopez, in March in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The suit was based on an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division that documented alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker on Tuesday ordered the business and Lopez to pay $31,206 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to the restaurant’s current and former affected employees.

The ruling was limited to the Tacos el Cuñado restaurant located at 2751 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker.

The Department of Labor’s investigation reviewed the employer’s payroll records from Aug. 13, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2022. It found that the employer failed to keep accurate pay records and failed to pay overtime to tipped and non-tipped workers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The Act requires the payment of minimum wage and overtime at time and one-half of a worker’s average hourly rate of pay, including bonuses.

“The failure to pay overtime wages is far too common in the restaurant industry, particularly among vulnerable employees who may not understand their rights to overtime,” Grand Rapids-based Wage and Hour District Director Mary O’Rourke said in a statement.

Under Jonker’s April 4 order, Tacos el Cuñado Alpine LLC and Lopez are to make immediate restitution to the employees denied their full wages.