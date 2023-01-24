The Green Well unveils plans for new interior

A longtime Grand Rapids restaurant is shutting its doors … for a renovation.

The Green Well plans to close Jan. 29 and remain closed through early February as it completes an interior design overhaul. Essence Restaurant Group announced the plans Tuesday.

The Green Well, 924 Cherry St. SE, opened in September 2007 and was one of the first entries into the now vibrant East Hills food and beverage corridor.

“The vibe at The Green Well has always been welcoming and inviting, but after 15 years, we felt it was time to refresh the interior to an even more engaging environment,” said Essence CEO and Partner James Berg.

Andy Mey Centurion Construction is the general contractor on the project, bringing to life a vision that will feature brighter colors, cleaner lines and a more open concept. There will also be fixed stools on the windows to encourage customers to settle in with devices, as well as a dedicated to-go cubby section.

Essence COO Tristan Walczewski led the effort to create the modern look and feel, while Executive Chef Jeremy Paquin will look to evolve the menu, though some of the classic dishes at the gastropub will remain.

Managing Partner Hillary Edwards will make sure management and service continues to represent the new Green Well.

“Essence is synonymous with exceptional dining experiences,” Edwards said. “We believe the refreshed interior will continue to hold The Green Well to that standard.”

Earlier this month, Essence announced it added Lucy’s, 1747 Plainfield Ave. NE, to its portfolio of restaurants. Along with Lucy’s and The Green Well, Essence also owns Bistro Bella Vita and Grove.