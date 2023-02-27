Aldi continues Michigan expansion with Fremont opening

German retailer Aldi Is expanding its presence in West Michigan.

Aldi last week said it plans to open a new location on March 2 at 7215 W. 48th St. in Fremont, continuing the spike in new Aldi stores in the U.S., including more than 1,000 in the past decade.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Aldi Webberville Regional Vice President Ryan Fritsch said in a release. “We’re excited to open our first Aldi store in Fremont and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

Aldi is widely known for its affordability and wide product selection, as the Retailer Preference Index Report named the retailer No .1 for price six years in a row.

The Aldi store will be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. During the grand opening on March 2, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag with Aldi favorites, as well as a gift card. Customers also can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Aldi plans for expansive growth in the West Michigan market, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan Partner and Associate Broker Rod Alderink.

Super Market News reported earlier this month there are at least four Michigan locations preparing to open. Real estate firm JLL found Aldi opened more stores than any other grocer last year and now has 2,270 locations nationwide.

A store in Sturgis is also slated to open next month.

The push is at the end of a 5-year, $3.4 billion expansion plan announced in 2017 for Aldi. The goal was to increase its U.S. footprint from 1,700 to 2,500 stores by the end of 2022. The expansion is expected to continue well into 2023.