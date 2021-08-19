Aldi opening Caledonia store

Aldi will open a new store to Caledonia residents Aug. 26.

The new store, at 1849 SE Marketplace Drive, will be open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

“Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods,” said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville regional vice president for Aldi. “We have served this community for more than 24 years and look forward to continuing to offer Caledonia residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every Aldi aisle, every day.”

Aldi stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and they are built with environmentally friendly materials.

Additionally, to provide customers more convenience, Aldi will increase its e-commerce presence, this year. The retailer plans to further expand curbside grocery pickup service to 500 additional stores, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200.

The Caledonia store is part of a $5 billion investment in new and remodeled stores across the country. Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.