Amazon hiring seasonal workers in Michigan

Amazon plans to hire 1,500 seasonal workers in Michigan to address increased order volume over the holidays.

Hundreds of operations jobs, including stowing, picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders will be available in West Michigan to people of all backgrounds and skill levels.

Amazon offers full training, with seasonal jobs often leading to opportunities to start a long-term career inside or outside the company. Seasonal contingent offers average a national starting wage of $18 per hour, with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, and the potential for an additional $3 per hour depending on varying needs by location. All facilities will continue to follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The announcement is part of a national initiative to hire 150,000 workers for seasonal positions at Amazon. The seasonal hiring initiative comes as an addition to the 5,000 full- and part-time operations jobs previously announced, as the Business Journal previously reported.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president, global customer fulfillment. “Our seasonal hiring helps us to deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

The company said many seasonal employees return annually each holiday season or choose to transition to a full-time career within the company, as many who have been with Amazon for six months or longer have been promoted. Seasonal positions give individuals the opportunity to make a good wage before the end of the year and will help to support 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has hired more than 450,000 employees nationally.

Those seeking additional information on job opportunities at Amazon can visit amazon.com/apply.