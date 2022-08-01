American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region.

American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon.

The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, home accents and accessories.

The retailer also opened a new location at 30 E. Columbia Ave. in Battle Creek. Both stores will celebrate with a grand opening event Friday, Aug. 5.

“We’re excited to open in Muskegon and Battle Creek and give the community access to the widest assortment of quality furniture, mattresses and appliances,” said Michael Gray, chief stores officer for American Freight. “By keeping our overhead low, we can offer everyday low prices on a wide assortment of home furnishings.”

The store offers same-day delivery on all in-stock items and payment plan options for customers.

“The ability to open two new locations in western Michigan will be big for these communities as we offer some of the best furniture at the best prices,” said Anthony Harris, territory sales director of the Midwest for American Freight. “We hope to that American Freight can be the one-stop shop for anyone in the Battle Creek and Muskegon areas.”

Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.