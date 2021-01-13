Applied Imaging acquires managed print services company

Applied Imaging acquired Lasers Resource, a Grand Rapids managed print services specialist.

All Lasers Resource locations will now operate under the Applied Imaging brand, and their customers will have access to the full array of Applied Imaging’s products and services.

Lasers Resource is the fourth acquisition Applied Imaging has completed during the COVID-19 pandemic: Kopy Sales in Traverse City, ACR in Luna Pier, and Upstream Office Solutions in Tampa, Florida. Applied Imaging said this acquisition is very strategic and will be important in adapting to changes in the industry.

Lasers Resource was founded in 1991 as a laser printer toner remanufacturer but evolved over the years to focus on helping customers effectively manage their printer fleets with managed print services and become an authorized HP printer reseller. Applied Imaging also had a focus on managed print services with its PrintSmart offering and, with the acquisition, will add the HP lineup of printers to its list of represented manufacturers.

“We plan to keep the entire Lasers Resource staff to make the transition seamless for their customers,” said John Lowery, Applied Imaging founder and president. “They’ve had an excellent reputation in our market for almost 30 years, so we’re excited to bring both their employees and their customers into the growing Applied Imaging family.”

“Both cultures are centered on people, innovation and delivering an exceptional customer experience,” Laser Resource CEO Tom Senecal said. “I’m excited that our customers now have access to many more products and services such as IT services, document management hardware and software products, document shredding, large format printing, facilities management and much more.”

Founded in Grand Rapids in 1987, Applied Imaging has since grown to over 450 employees with offices in Grand Rapids; Kalamazoo; Muskegon; Lansing; Traverse City; Flint; Petoskey; Alpena; Southfield; Ann Arbor; Toledo, Ohio; and Tampa, Florida.

Services include the sales and service of copiers, printers, wide format products, document storage and retrieval products, shredding/document destruction through its ShredHub division, and facilities management. The NetSmart Plus division offers IT infrastructure, software, cloud, security, managed services, carrier and telephony solutions.

Manufacturers represented by Applied Imaging now include Ricoh, Canon, Kyocera, HP, OnBase, Microsoft, Duplo and more.