Auto brand opens dealership in Wyoming

Bill Marsh Automotive Group opened a new Byrider store in Wyoming on Monday.

The new used car dealership, at 2675 28th St. SW, will be the third Byrider location, joining dealerships in Traverse City and Saginaw.

“We are thrilled to be opening the doors of our new Byrider store to the fine people of Wyoming,” said David Brock, general manager of Byrider Wyoming. “It has been an incredible journey to see this project come to fruition from breaking ground on the new building to the cars rolling out on the lot. We can’t wait to meet our future customers.”

The new location was selected for its proximity to Grand Rapids and its position in a high-traffic commercial corridor to provide increased visibility to potential customers.

The franchise group constructed the new building to meet custom specifications, and the project took approximately eight months to complete.

The new store features 3,000 square feet and a parking lot that can display up to 30 cars. Additionally, the location offers low-cost maintenance to Byrider customers at its service department equipped to service up to five customers at a time.

The service area boasts nearly 4,000 square feet and $85,000 of new shop diagnostic equipment. The new location will create 10 full-time jobs.

Rebranding

Byrider’s recent rebranding includes ongoing business model updates to reflect the company’s growth. The company is implementing strategic business changes to enhance the customer experience, including an improved website and an optimized purchase process to provide customers with a broader selection of quality used cars, trucks and SUVs.

The improved vehicle offerings are viewable at Byrider’s online inventory page where customers can filter by location. The rebranding also includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the company’s name, logo and messaging.