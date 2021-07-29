Automotive group makes first purchase in Wisconsin

Zeigler Auto Group of Kalamazoo has purchased four dealerships from Home Run Auto Group owners Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger.

The deal closed on Monday, July 26. The acquisition, Zeigler’s first in the state of Wisconsin, includes Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru and Racine Hyundai, with all stores now under the Zeigler name.

“We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group. “We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate.”

With the acquisitions Zeigler adds two new franchises, Toyota and Hyundai, to its growing brand portfolio, as well as a second Honda and Subaru location. It also will add a total of 14,000 vehicle sales a year to the organization, with Zeigler on pace to retail more than 67,000 vehicles collectively with over $2.2 billion in sales next year.

“Besides the fact that these are top-performing, high-volume stores, we chose these stores because of their great potential,” Zeigler said. “They will without a doubt offer all of our customers, both current and new, access to more choices with their locations being right off the highway.”

Zeigler Auto Group previously acquired Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, INFINITI of Hoffman Estates and Jaguar Land Rover of Schaumburg in January 2020; and Subaru of Merrillville in May of this year.

The new Zeigler dealerships will be rebranded as follows:

Zeigler Honda of Racine, 1701 SE Frontage Road, Mt. Pleasant

Zeigler Toyota of Racine, 13350 Kilbourn Drive, Mt. Pleasant

Zeigler Hyundai of Racine, 13313 Washington Ave., Mt. Pleasant

Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha, 7900 120th Ave., Kenosha

The dealer group said it plans to keep all original staff on board at all of its new stores.

Kalamazoo-based Zeigler Automotive Group has 78 automotive franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

The company also owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 15 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill.