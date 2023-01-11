Bed Bath & Beyond to close 5 more stores in Michigan

Five more Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stores in Michigan will close in the coming weeks as the struggling retailer looks to cut costs.

The company on Tuesday announced that stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Brighton, Lansing and Muskegon will be among those to shut down to help the company cut $80 million to $100 million in costs.

Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday discussed the move in a 2022 third quarter financial report. It reported net sales declined by 33 percent to $1.3 billion in the third quarter.

