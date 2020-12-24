Betten Baker acquires GM dealership

Witt Buick, one of GM’s oldest dealerships, sold the Buick franchise to Betten Baker Chevrolet Cadillac GMC in Muskegon.

“While it is sad to see the Witt Buick new car operation come to end, we are grateful the Buick tradition will continue right here in Muskegon,” said Jan Witt, owner of Witt Buick. “We are so proud of our business’s heritage and are confident in the Betten Baker team’s ability to care for new Buick customers long into the future.”

Witt will continue to operate the pre-owned sales portion from its downtown Muskegon location.

“We are excited to continue the over 100-year tradition of Witt Automotive. We will continue to sell pre-owned vehicles and provide service and collision repair with the same great staff our customers know well,” Witt said.

The new Buick vehicle operation moved to the Betten Baker Henry Street location. With the Buick addition, this will be one of the few GM dealerships in the United States to offer all GM brands.

“We are excited to add the Buick lineup to our GM brand selection,” said Bryan Betten, owner of Betten Baker Automotive Group. “We are so proud to carry on the over 100-year Witt Buick tradition. Our goal is to provide Witt Buick customers with the same award-winning customer experience.”