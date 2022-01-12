Brick and Brine restaurant opening in Kalamazoo

Downtown Kalamazoo is getting a new restaurant next week.

Greenleaf Hospitality Group will open Brick and Brine on Thursday, Jan. 20, in the lobby level of the Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites at 100 W. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo.

Reservations now are available on opentable.com for the Jan. 20 opening and beyond.

Brick and Brine is made up of three private event spaces, a spacious main dining room, and a bar and lounge seating area. The open-air concept, complete with sliding glass walls, is designed to create a unique dining experience for guests during the warmer months.

The restaurant will offer a seasonally changing menu, with mainstays such as Brick and Brine’s Fried Chicken, which is brined and pressure-fried; the Cut for Two, a dry-brined, 32-ounce Tomahawk ribeye served with arugula, marinated tomato, crispy potato and onion rings; and a myriad of house-made desserts.

The bar and lounge area, near the entrance of the restaurant, features craft cocktails, a large wine selection and a happy hour menu on weekdays.

Brick and Brine also will host a personalized private chef experience at the Kitchen Table, a room with a direct view into the kitchen. Private bookings for the Kitchen Table will be available in March.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the public to Brick and Brine. This restaurant concept has been years in the making, and we’re proud of what has been created by our team,” said Tim Rayman, CEO of Greenleaf Hospitality Group. “From the menus to guest service, everything has been intentionally crafted with our guests top of mind. I encourage you to join us for your next night out, happy hour, company celebrations or any other occasion for an outstanding dining experience.”

More information is at brickandbrinekz.com.