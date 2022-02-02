Brooklyn Bodega Bagel & Deli opens downtown

New York-style bagels have arrived in downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids native Myleka Jefferson and her Brooklyn, New York-born husband, Saaquan Jefferson, on Jan. 26 opened Brooklyn Bodega Bagel & Deli at 10 Jefferson Ave. SE in downtown Grand Rapids, in the former Mannie’s Pizza.

The couple said they are in the soft opening phase of operations and currently are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. When they have settled in, they plan to experiment with the hours, starting with 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Myleka Jefferson is the owner, and her husband said he is supporting her in the venture.

Saaquan Jefferson was born and raised in Brooklyn and has lived in Grand Rapids for the past four or five years, during which time he said he has missed the New York-style bodegas that can be found on nearly every corner in the Big Apple.

“These delis are a part of our everyday lifestyle on the East Coast. … I’ve just been missing that part of my everyday living, so I thought, ‘Hey, why not bring a taste of Brooklyn here to Grand Rapids,’” he said.

Myleka Jefferson has a background in customer service, which her husband said marries perfectly with his experience as a chef and entrepreneur.

Brooklyn Bodega Bagel & Deli offers Boar’s Head brand meats and cheeses, bagels, housemade cream cheese in several flavors, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and pancakes, coffee, muffins, sub sandwiches served on Italian bread baked fresh from scratch every day with fresh ingredients, traditional and build-your-own salads, and chicken tender baskets.

The business offers 10% discounts to essential workers and high school students.

More information is on the Brooklyn Bodega Facebook page.