New Standard opens cannabis center in Saugatuck

Cannabis provisioning center New Standard Saugatuck opened its doors recently, making it the seventh New Standard cannabis provisioning center in Michigan.

“New Standard has had an incredible year of expanding retail operations across the state of Michigan,” said Howard Luckoff, New Standard CEO and co-founder. “We are thrilled to be opening our seventh location in Saugatuck and look forward to meeting our new neighbors. This space is stunning and a testament to the dedication the New Standard team has to setting a new standard for cannabis culture across Michigan.”

New Standard, which opened Friday at 6406 Blue Star Highway, said it offers a safe and welcoming opportunity to shop, discover and become more educated on the products and benefits of cannabis with more than 275 products to explore. The store offers inside shopping, as well as curbside online ordering from its website.

“Our team is dedicated to the communities where our cannabis businesses are located, and you’ll find New Standard Saugatuck to be no exception. I’m a firm believer that people should be able to buy cannabis close to where they live,” said Greg Maki, co-founder of New Standard Saugatuck.

New Standard opened its first provisioning center in Hazel Park in April 2020. Since then, New Standard was named a Best Recreational Marijuana Retailer and was featured nationally in Forbes Magazine as “setting a new standard for cannabis culture in Michigan.”

Recently, New Standard’s Hazel Park flagship retail location was selected as the first-place winner in the 17th annual Detroit Design Awards in the retail interior design category.

“New Standard has been intentional about creating a thoughtful, curated and comfortable environment where the cannabis connoisseur, the cannabis curious and everyone in between is able to come into our store or shop our website and feel like we’re here for them,” Luckoff said. “We welcome the community to come in and see this beautiful space to learn more.”