Cannabis chain opens first West Michigan location

Gage Cannabis Co. on Friday opened the doors to its sixth provisioning center in Michigan and the first in West Michigan.

The store is located at 3075 Peregrine Drive NE in Grand Rapids, adjacent to Celebration Cinema North. At this time, the store is only offering medicinal cannabis and orders will be available for curbside pickup only.

“We are starting 2021 off right by opening our first store on the western side of the state,” said Mike Finos, president and executive vice president of operations at Gage. “We aim to leave an impactful impression on the hearts of the city’s citizens by providing the finest products, attentive customer service, quality community service and steadfast commitment to our social equity initiatives.”

The 4,018-square-foot store will be open daily and is the first of its kind to be newly constructed for the Gage brand.

On opening day, the first 100 patients will receive a Gage-brand “goody” bag filled with apparel, rolling papers and a Medtainer, amongst other promotional items. Patients also will have the opportunity to participate in additional giveaway opportunities to win prizes like AirPods, an iPad and AirPods Max.

The grand opening will feature over 40 exclusive strains of flower in addition to a variety of pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, accessories and apparel. Patients must have a government-issued medical cannabis card and a valid government-issued ID such as a driver’s license, passport or state identification card to shop.

“As a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, I’m thrilled to introduce my hometown to Gage,” said Drew McCarthy, Gage’s store manager and local Grand Rapids media personality. “While the company prides itself on the three Cs — cannabis, culture and community — in my short time with the company I’ve witnessed a fourth C, caring. I’m proud to be part of a company that cares about its employees, cares about its products and cares about the community.”

To show its support for the small businesses in Grand Rapids, Gage will distribute vouchers to patients to encourage them to visit and shop with a variety of local businesses. Vouchers are available while supplies last.

“I think local businesses in Grand Rapids were drastically impacted by COVID-19, and unfortunately, some of my favorite places had to shut their doors for good,” McCarthy said. “I think Grand Rapids’ businesses have shown their strength and resilience during this time, and I’m thrilled to see Gage making the effort to support them.”

In addition to its community efforts, Gage is proud of its social equity mission to offer grants to cannabis entrepreneurs that reside in communities identified by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency as having been disproportionately affected by prior marijuana prohibition policies. The city of Grand Rapids is among those communities listed. Each grant consists of up to $50,000 in financial support, as well as marketing and public relations support.

Gage operates three cultivation facilities in Warren, Harrison and Monitor Township and currently operates five retail locations in Adrian, Ferndale, Lansing and Traverse City, as well as the Cookies store in Detroit. The company is in the process of opening up more locations by the end of the year and anticipates operating over 20 locations by the end of 2021.