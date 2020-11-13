Cannabis company commits to prisoner release campaign

Ann Arbor-based C3 Industries, the parent company of High Profile Cannabis Boutique in Grand Rapids, donated $6,000 to the new Michigan Cannabis Prisoner Release Campaign.

While Michigan’s cannabis industry is booming, many remain in prison for cannabis offenses that are no longer illegal. The Michigan Cannabis Prisoner Release campaign helps reacclimate longtime prisoners with cannabis convictions back into society through funds that help pay for housing, transportation, job searches and family support.

C3 Industries was one of the first financial supporters of the campaign and has committed to making an annual $10,000 donation until all Michigan cannabis prisoners are released.

“While Michigan is taking steps in the right direction, there is still work to be done,” said Sarah Gersten, executive director and general counsel of the Last Prisoner Project. “C3 Industries’ financial assistance will support our ongoing efforts in Michigan to bring justice to individuals, like Michael Thompson, who have suffered under cannabis criminalization.”

Thompson is serving a de facto life sentence in the now legalized state of Michigan for selling three pounds of marijuana to a police informant. He has been behind bars for 25 years and is one of many prisoners who remain imprisoned for a criminal marijuana conviction. Thompson continues to seek release and fight for clemency from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that Michael Thompson remains in his cell while the marijuana industry is fully legal and booming in Michigan. This injustice must be corrected,” said Vishal Rungta, president and CFO of C3 Industries. “As the cannabis industry grows and thrives in Michigan, we must work together to right the longstanding injustices in the legal system. Our goal is to help Michael, and other prisoners in a similar situation, reenter and reacclimate to society.”

C3 Industries’ High Profile dispensaries across Michigan also are supporting the Last Prisoner Project’s efforts by participating in “Roll It Up For Justice,” a nationwide campaign that allows consumers to donate to the Last Prisoner Project at checkout by rolling up their purchase to the next dollar.

The Michigan Cannabis Prisoner Release Campaign was founded by the Last Prisoner Project, the Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party, the Redemption Foundation and FORCE Detroit.