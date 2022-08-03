Cannabis company under new leadership

1 of 8

A Grand Rapids-based cannabis company added new members to its leadership team.

Fluresh this week said it made several new leadership appointments as part of its revamped community-focused direction.

The new team includes:

Brandon Kanitz, CEO

Scott Asiala, president

Shoran Williams, general counsel and chief regulatory officer

Jacob Fein, CFO

Bob Schwartz, COO

Sarah LaFleur, vice president of marketing

Kevin Cleary, vice president of sales

Matthew Eastman, director of human resources

Nic Hernandez, director of retail

Nathan VanderVen, general manager of Grand Rapids operations

The West Michigan-based group comes together with varied backgrounds, from those promoted within Fluresh to those outside the company with cannabis experience to those new to the industry.

Kanitz, who co-founded Fluresh in 2020, assumed the role of CEO in March. He also founded Thornapple River Capital in October 2015 and was instrumental in raising $125 million in capital to finance Fluresh.

Hernandez, who oversees Fluresh’s retail operations and hiring and training of staff, said the nature of the industry calls for quick adaptation and thoughtful investment.

“Working one year in cannabis is like working five years in any other industry,” Hernandez said. “Things happen very fast, and we are all learning.”

As Fluresh expands across the state, the company said it will focus on building relationships and investing resources into the neighborhoods where its facilities operate to drive property value and intentional community development.

Williams said the new leadership direction allows Fluresh to set standards for how cannabis companies can operate with responsibility and intention.

“The cannabis industry has an opportunity to be a leader in what can happen when private industry cares about the community in which people live, employ and operate, and when companies exercise their power and resources to do the right thing,” Williams said.

Fluresh is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes and sells across Michigan.