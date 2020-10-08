Cannabis shop unveils remodeled showroom

Skymint reopened its Nunica location Thursday for recreational cannabis sales.

The grand re-opening celebrates the completion of an extensive store renovation project. The upgraded store features an expanded showroom with an assortment of new products and fixtures meant to encourage customer exploration and interaction.

“Skymint Nunica was one of our very first locations when it opened for medical cannabis sales last year. The community’s support and warmth in welcoming us has been second-to-none,” said Skymint CEO and co-founder Jeff Radway. “We cannot overstate how thrilled we are to expand our offerings to all adults in the greater Grand Rapids area.”

Skymint offers a variety of recreational cannabis products, including flowers, tinctures, concentrates, vapes, topicals and edibles. The company employs over 300 full-time and part-time staff, many of whom were hired during the global economic downturn brought on by COVID-19.

During the grand opening celebration, visitors will be treated to special deals and new products.

Skymint actively supports the Last Prisoner Project through a partnership with the company’s Two Joints flower brand, found exclusively at Skymint dispensaries. The Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of cannabis criminalization and policies through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Skymint Nunica is located at 11999 Cleveland St., Suite A