Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Walker

A new Chick-fil-A location is opening in Walker this week.

Franchisee Tim Hiller will open a Chick-fil-A at 356 Wilson Ave. NW in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 14, the restaurant chain said.

The restaurant will employ about 200 full- and part-time workers.

As owner-operator of the Walker Chick-fil-A, Hiller said he looks forward to serving others and welcoming neighbors and guests “with delicious food and Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality.”

“I am honored and excited to bring the first Chick-fil-A restaurant to the Walker community,” Hiller said. “I look forward to mentoring my team members and striving to be the highlight of every guest’s day.”

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A “first 100” grand opening celebration, in which the first 100 visitors to the location can receive up to a year’s worth of free meals, Chick-fil-A Walker will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Walker with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Grand Rapids area.

The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, carry out and patio dining from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Guests can place contactless orders through the Chick-fil-A app or online.