Clothing store opens in Gaslight Village

A Michigan retailer opened its fifth storefront this week in East Grand Rapids.

The fashion brand Laurel & Jack said Wednesday, Nov. 2, it opened a new 2,397-square-foot store at 2249 Wealthy St. SE in Gaslight Village. Laurel & Jack offers home decorations and clothes for men, women, children and babies. The new store helps show the strong return of brick-and-mortar retail in 2022.

“Our stores and brands resonate with shoppers of all types,” said Laurel & Jack owner Jaclyn Yared. “They know they will look and feel their best and can shop for on-trend styles and great gifts without breaking the bank.”

Yared launched the company in 2020 with a store in Ada Village, with store manager Laurel Ruge. The brand now has shops in Ann Arbor and Holland, as well as a seasonal shop in Grand Haven.

The stores will host holiday gifts and retail launches Saturday. The Holland store will celebrate its first anniversary on Nov. 11, and the new East Grand Rapids store will feature ladies’ night out.

Retail resurgence

A recent survey from real estate firm JLL found more than 63% of respondents plan to do some shopping in store this year, up from 58% last year.

Meanwhile, retail real estate is recovering from the pandemic nicely. According to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, vacancy rate was on a downward trend in the third quarter compared to Q3 in 2021, while new construction and asking rates were up.

Advantage Commercial Real Estate reported similar trends. The firm found businesses are opening 1.8 times faster than closing in 2022.

“Activity is back at its usual pace with the community re-engaging with restaurants, local retailers and entertainment venues again,” the Advantage report read. “Trends continue to show that regardless of the steady growth in online shopping, consumers are still eager to go to brick-and-mortar stores.

“We don’t see the experience of going to a physical storefront going away anytime soon, as our market is still feeling the result of pent-up demand due to the pandemic.”