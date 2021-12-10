Comic bookstore to open in Comstock Park

A new comic bookstore coming to West Michigan will host its grand opening this weekend.

Alter Ego Comics & Books will host its grand opening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4005 West River Drive NE in Comstock Park.

The shop is 35 years in the making, fulfilling the childhood dream of owner Toby Shaver.

“As a kid, comics were my escape. As I got older, I realized the real beauty of these stories and images. Comics are the mythology of our time,” Shaver said. “I want people to find what I found. I want them to be able to escape from technology, distractions and the pressure of the world, and just go on an adventure.”

The grand opening will offer unique holiday gift ideas and shoppers will enjoy gourmet treats by Lucy’s Sweet Tooth. A free comic book will be given to those wearing their favorite superhero costume, and kids can enter a coloring contest for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Additional information and online shopping is available on Alter Ego’s website, aecomicbooks.com.