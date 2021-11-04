Construction kicks off on Mackenzies Bakery in Vicksburg

Construction has started on a production kitchen and bakery shop in downtown Vicksburg.

General contractor Frederick Construction, of Vicksburg, has begun construction on the new 1,700-square-foot Mackenzies Bakery at 103 E. Prairie St. in downtown Vicksburg. The new iteration of the former Kalamazoo bakery — acquired by Chris Moore earlier this year — is expected to open in spring 2022, offering retail and wholesale baked goods, including many of the original bread recipes.

The location will serve as a wholesale center and customer-facing bakery where patrons can find pretzel, struan, crispy Italian and paesano blend breads, as well as a small selection of cookies, muffins and beverages.

“My hope is that a visit to Mackenzies Bakery will kindle memories from childhood, with eyes locked on the tempting goodies behind the case, while creating generations worth of new memories for residents and visitors to enjoy an elevated retail experience in my thriving hometown,” said Moore, a Vicksburg native who now lives in Seattle. “I’m excited to bring this memory-making experience to downtown Vicksburg.”

Moore also owns The Mill at Vicksburg, an $80 million mixed-use project currently undergoing renovations on the west end of the village 12 miles south of Kalamazoo.

Construction signs are being installed over the windows to give patrons a glimpse of what the new space will look like.

As the Business Journal reported in September, Moore hired two longtime MacKenzie’s employees to handle daily operations — Jill Younger as production manager and Cris Najar as head baker — and he also recently engaged former owner John MacKenzie to provide consultation.

“I couldn’t be happier with seeing the MacKenzie’s brand live on the way it will in Vicksburg,” MacKenzie said. “Chris Moore and his team are absolutely committed to doing things in top-notch fashion, so I can’t wait to see what the next iteration does for the region.”

Mackenzies Bakery expects to share information soon about opening dates and product offerings on its website, mackenziesbakery.com.