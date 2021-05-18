Dance studio launches crowdfunding campaign

Midwest Movement Collective is seeking funding to open its doors.

Focused on a collaborative approach to aerial and non-aerial dance and fitness, the up-and-coming dance studio will be based in Grand Rapids and offer classes in pole dance, yoga, flexibility, strength and conditioning, contemporary dance, other aerial apparatuses and more.

Co-owners Paige Gabert and Hannah Mico are both Michigan natives who currently call Grand Rapids home. They met through taking pole dance lessons together and are both competitive dancers.

“We want to build a dance studio that is financially profitable but also one that serves a diverse community of people and has a reputation for preserving and further cultivating an inclusive culture in the city,” the owners said in a statement.

Midwest Movement Collective is working to cultivate a space where community can be built around dance and movement. With plans to open their doors in early 2022, Gabert and Mico are seeking small-dollar crowdfunding contributions, as well as private investors to fully realize their vision.

Using the I Fund Women platform, which specifically services women entrepreneurs, the pair hopes to raise $25,000 by June 14. There are six levels of support that all come with specific benefits and contributor gifts.

As of Tuesday morning, Midwest Movement Collective raised $6,051.

The campaign can be reached online at ifundwomen.com, or through the business’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.