Dégagé opens thrift store and artisan market

A thrift store and artisan market opened on Division Avenue to raise funding and serve and employ individuals experiencing homelessness.

Dégagé Ministries hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Feb. 14, to celebrate the opening of its new store, Thrift on Div at 140 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids, next to where the nonprofit is headquartered.

The shop will sell new and gently used women’s and men’s fashions and artwork by Heartside artisans. It also will provide employment through Dégagé’s workforce development program.

The store will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 4-6 p.m. Thursday. The organization anticipates adding hours this spring.

More information is at degageministries.org.