Detroit automotive group makes second Grand Rapids acquisition

New signs are up, and there is plenty of activity at the former Pfeiffer Lincoln dealership.

LaFontaine Automotive Group said Tuesday, Jan. 10 it acquired Pfeiffer Lincoln, 2424 28th St. SE. It is the second Grand Rapids dealership for LaFontaine, joining Keller Ford, 3385 Alpine Ave. NW, which the Detroit-based group acquired in August 2022.

“In short order, we’ve seen tremendous opportunity in the greater Grand Rapids area for continued growth for our group,” LaFontaine CEO Ryan LaFontaine said in a release. “As we continue to execute our retail expansion plans, we remain focused on diversifying our brand portfolio and personalized guest options for sales, service, parts and body shop.”

Pfeiffer is LaFontaine’s 33rd dealership, most of which are on the east side of the state. LaFontaine has 24 brands it represents, and Pfeiffer is its second Lincoln dealership. The company has acquired 16 dealerships in the past two years and also has nine collision centers in the state.

In 2022, LaFontaine sold more than 50,000 vehicles and serviced more than 275,000. This year, it projects to sell more than 55,000 cars and service more than 325,000. The dealership group was the 33rd largest in the U.S. by sales in 2021, according to Automotive News.

The salespeople at LaFontaine Automotive Group dealerships can sell across the company’s portfolio, including the more than 5,000 used cars.

The company also prides itself on its strong service offerings and said it often loses money on services like oil changes and providing door-to-door service for customer convenience.

“We don’t want to be complacent, we don’t want to just be the status quo,” LaFontaine said. “At the end of the day, it’s the guest experience, because without them, we could have the most beautiful facilities and invest in all these things, but if they’re not coming back, you have nothing. At the end of the day, it’s truly a relationship business.”

Along with the Lincoln dealership, LaFontaine acquired Pfeiffer’s wholesale business, the largest Ford wholesale parts distributor in Michigan with annual sales of more than $21 million. LaFontaine was already the largest wholesale parts distributor in Michigan.

Pfeiffer Lincoln was started in the mid-1960s by Dan Pfeiffer, who died in 2021 at 89 years old.

While a solid foundation was there, LaFontaine said the dealership was running lean since Pfeiffer’s death. Still, the employees and Pfeiffer’s strong ethos will continue to shine through, LaFontaine said.

“There’s a great foundational piece of people that care,” he said of the Pfeiffer backbone, adding the new ownership is quickly updating the technology infrastructure and will help bolster the staff at the dealership. “We’re very blessed to carry on the legacy that Dan and his family built for many, many years.”

Since the deal closed, LaFontaine already doubled the used car inventory at the Pfeiffer dealership to 150. It is also working to increase new car inventory and update the service department.

LaFontaine emphasized the importance of the employees, calling them the biggest asset to the organization, and said the company will continue to invest in them and provide advancement opportunities.

“Every time we bring people, it’s more people we’re responsible for,” he said. “So we really just turn upon it, and we take that very serious because we know it’s not just about the 2,300 family members, but their families. They’re counting on us to get it right.”

Growth will likely continue for LaFontaine Automotive Group in West Michigan, but first the organization has to get its feet under itself in Grand Rapids and fully understand the market.

Keller Ford and Pfeiffer Lincoln just provided the two best entry points to the West Michigan market as their market presence in the eastern part of the state matured. LaFontaine said he cannot predict which dealers become available, but he is open-minded and fully invested in West Michigan for the long haul.

“We’ve been presented some opportunities in the past,” LaFontaine said. “Everywhere you go is a commitment, right? We want to make sure we can personalize it. It’s all about people. We’re blessed with almost 2,300 family members. When we’ve looked at the past five, 10 years of our growth, we have really invested in our people and doubled down to make sure that we have people that are ready, that know our culture, our integrity and know our grit that they can really take with them.”

LaFontaine Automotive Group has grown significantly in recent years, but it will not grow just for the sake of growth and bigger revenue. With the entire automotive dealership industry changing and more dealership consolidation, there is plenty of adversity, even for an acquiring dealer.

“Where there’s adversity, there’s opportunity to grow, right? Of course, be smart, but look at opportunities to strengthen ourselves so we can have the staying power for the long haul,” LaFontaine said. “Like any industry, either you’re growing or you’re receding. There’s really no in-between.

“Every dealer has got to make the decision for themselves what their path is, and there’s no right or wrong answer. I only know for ourselves. It’s not about a paycheck or money. It’s about pouring into people and seeing them succeed. When you can inspire a person to be a better version of themselves, we can give them a path to become the leader they were destined to be. That’s the secret sauce and our approach as a company.”