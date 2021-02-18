Downtown Holland announces changes to annual Girlfriends Weekend

Downtown Holland’s annual Girlfriends Weekend will return this year from March 5-7 but with changes in place to ensure public safety.

During Girlfriends Weekend, women are invited to spend three full days shopping, dining, wining and indulging in downtown Holland with their best friends. Unlike previous years, there are no large group events or a group Sunday brunch planned as part of this year’s Girlfriends Weekend to help protect the health and safety of attendees.

Participating shops and restaurants will be operating under current occupancy restrictions as mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and attendees will be required to wear masks in all stores and restaurants and to practice safe social distancing. Attendees must also cancel their registration for a full refund if they are feeling unwell, have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or currently are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

“While this year’s Girlfriends Weekend will definitely be different, we’re still excited to welcome hundreds of women from across the Midwest to downtown Holland this March,” said Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator. “We know so many women look forward to Girlfriends Weekend every year, and we’re thrilled to be able to host the event once again and to provide a much-needed getaway for women after an especially stressful year.”

The registration fee for this year’s event includes a swag bag packed with items from downtown Holland businesses, a coupon book full of savings to more than 45 shops and restaurants, and the chance to win giveaways all weekend long.

A full schedule of events for Girlfriends Weekend can be found here, along with the list of participating businesses and information on downtown Holland hotels. A number of shops and restaurants also are offering special in-store activities and classes exclusively for Girlfriends Weekend, including trunk shows, style sessions, tasting menus, craft projects and more, which also can be found on the website.

Advance registration for Girlfriends Weekend is required online. Space is limited this year, so early registration is highly encouraged.

Girlfriends Weekend is sponsored by the Holland Area Visitors Bureau, Hops at 84 East and Pretties Intimate Apparel with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Holland and West Michigan Woman Magazine.