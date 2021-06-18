Downtown Holland opens social district

The Downtown Holland Social District, which will be open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. except during special events, festivals and parades, launched Friday.

There currently are four establishments approved to participate in the social district, including CityFlatsHotel, the Courtyard Marriott Hotel, Hops at 84 East and Waverly Stone Gastropub. A number of additional businesses are waiting for their social district licenses to arrive from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) and will be added to the list of participating businesses at that time.

“We are so excited to open the Downtown Holland Social District (Friday),” Downtown Development Authority coordinator Amy Sasamoto. “We’re pleased to be able offer patrons the opportunity to enjoy a drink while they wait for their table or while they window shop, and we hope it helps add to the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that both locals and visitors expect to find in downtown Holland.”

As part of the Downtown Holland Social District, patrons ages 21 and over can purchase an alcoholic beverage at a participating establishment and consume it outdoors while strolling on the public sidewalk. At this time, no street or parking closures are planned for the social district. Beverages are allowed on the sidewalk only and cannot be consumed in parks, green spaces or parking lots or be removed from the social district boundaries.

A list of the businesses participating in the Downtown Holland Social District, the social district rules and the boundary map can all be found on the official social district website. The website will be updated regularly as additional businesses receive their approval from the MLCC. Questions about the Downtown Holland Social District can be addressed to downtown@cityofholland.com or (616) 796-1210.